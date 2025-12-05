12:24
USD 87.45
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.13
English

Central Asian Cyber Law Forum DLAW 2025 to be held in Bishkek

Bishkek will host the Central Asian Cyber Law Forum — DLAW Forum 2025, a key regional event dedicated to the development of digital law and technology regulation, on December 10.

According to the organizers, the event is supported by the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Legal Corporation, and the High Technology Park. It will serve as a platform for dialogue between experts, government bodies from across the region, and representatives of the tech industry.

The main theme of the forum will be finding a balance between innovation and legal regulation.

Participants will discuss the challenges and opportunities arising from rapid technological advancement, as well as strategic solutions needed to build a sustainable digital environment.

Among the guests are experts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia, China, Pakistan, Serbia, and other countries, whose participation underscores the forum’s significance as a platform for discussing artificial intelligence, digital competition, cross-border data, and the future digital architecture of the region.

Special attention will be paid to the presentation of the new Digital Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which will come into force in 2026.

 Organizers emphasize that the forum will be an important step toward strengthening regional cooperation and developing common approaches to regulating the digital economy.

More information is available on the forum’s official website.

24.kg news agency is the media partner of DLAW Forum 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/353538/
views: 180
Print
Related
KIGF Forum: Kyrgyzstan is 98 percent covered by internet
Central Asia’s role as strategic space between major markets is growing
Forum in Bishkek: School principals from Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss integration
Kyrgyzstan to participate in largest technology forum for the first time
Threat of extinction: Melting glaciers endanger snow leopard
Turkic World Youth Forum to be held in Bishkek under auspices of TURKSOY
Forum in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan seeks investment in critical minerals mining
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
Time to Act Forum brings together students from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov speaks at Eurasian Economic Forum in China
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Friday
12:07
40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State Mortgage Program in 2026 40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State...
11:54
Taxi licensing deadline postponed until February 2026
11:44
Proceeds from license plates sales to be used to upgrade registration system
11:35
Municipal stadiums across Kyrgyzstan exempt from VAT
11:29
Three more underpasses to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek