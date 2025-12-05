Central Asian Cyber Law Forum DLAW 2025 to be held in Bishkek

Bishkek will host the Central Asian Cyber Law Forum — DLAW Forum 2025, a key regional event dedicated to the development of digital law and technology regulation, on December 10.

According to the organizers, the event is supported by the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Legal Corporation, and the High Technology Park. It will serve as a platform for dialogue between experts, government bodies from across the region, and representatives of the tech industry.

The main theme of the forum will be finding a balance between innovation and legal regulation.

Participants will discuss the challenges and opportunities arising from rapid technological advancement, as well as strategic solutions needed to build a sustainable digital environment.

Among the guests are experts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia, China, Pakistan, Serbia, and other countries, whose participation underscores the forum’s significance as a platform for discussing artificial intelligence, digital competition, cross-border data, and the future digital architecture of the region.

Special attention will be paid to the presentation of the new Digital Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which will come into force in 2026.

Organizers emphasize that the forum will be an important step toward strengthening regional cooperation and developing common approaches to regulating the digital economy.

More information is available on the forum’s official website.