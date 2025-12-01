Rise in ARVI, flu cases: About 25 kindergartens in Bishkek closed for quarantine

Due to the seasonal increase in acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza cases, about 25 kindergartens in Bishkek have been closed for quarantine. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, about 30 kindergartens in Chui region have been closed for a 10-day quarantine.

Furthermore, five schools in Osh have switched completely to online learning, and some classes in six schools have switched to remote learning. It was previously reported that some classes in some educational institutions in Batken have also switched to online learning.

«These regions have high population density and large groups of children, so naturally, children attend kindergartens and schools and can infect their peers. In the rest of the republic, the epidemiological situation is stable,» the department explained.

As a reminder, Bishkek schools have been transferred to online learning since November 25 due to the Russian President’s visit to Kyrgyzstan, the CSTO summit, and the parliamentary elections. Schoolchildren will return to regular classes on December 2.

It was reported that during the week of November 24–30, the incidence of ARVI and influenza in the country doubled compared to the previous week, when 13,000 cases were recorded. Of these, almost 70 percent were children under 14, and more than 40 percent were under four years old.