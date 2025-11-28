Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on the long lines of cargo trucks that have accumulated at the Russia—Kazakhstan border. He said he had ordered spot checks on highways, which revealed that a significant number of trucks were crossing the border without any documents, media reports say.

«Yes, we have a common market, but every truck must carry the agreed set of documents. It must be clear where the goods are headed and who is supposed to pay VAT upon receipt. ‘Black imports’ are simply flooding our customs territory. Russia is losing tens of billions of rubles,» Vladimir Putin said.

According to the president, he reached an agreement with the president of Kazakhstan on taking measures to speed up the movement of the accumulated trucks. Customs authorities agreed that, for now, the value of goods and the recipient will at least be declared.

«Let it be almost within the framework of a green corridor — let them pay at least something to begin with. Starting next year, during spot checks our customs service will require the presence of all documents, and without them vehicles will not be allowed through — up to confiscation. Order must be restored,» Putin stressed, adding that the queue may disappear by the end of the year and that thousands of trucks have already passed through.

The issue arose following a decree by the Russian president requiring that goods imported into the Russian Federation must be received by a Russian legal entity.

«Previously, we, Kyrgyz entrepreneurs, simply imported goods through cargo services, but now there must be a recipient in Russia with whom there is a contract and who pays the 20 percent import VAT. But many of our entrepreneurs who trade on marketplaces are registered as Kyrgyz legal entities. We want to pay VAT, we want to import goods, we want to work legally, but we do not have a legal entity in Russia to pay the VAT,» entrepreneur Azamat Kerimbek uulu explained in an interview with 24.kg news agency.