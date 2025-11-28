Tashiev on new projects: Toll road in Kemin and solar power plants in villages

A toll bypass road will be built in Chui region, and construction of solar power plants will begin in 1,000 villages. Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), announced at a meeting with Kemin residents.

He noted that traffic jams regularly form at the entrance to Kemin, and the new road project should ease the burden.

«Work has begun—a bypass road will be built for $65 million. Yes, it will be a toll road, but it will allow entry into Kemin and exit at Kok-Zhar. The toll will be 200-300 soms. But at least you won’t have to sit in traffic jam for two or three hours,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The SCNS head also spoke about plans for energy development. According to him, the electricity deficit has increased from 2 to 4 billion kilowatt-hours amid economic growth, construction, and the launch of new industries.

«When we came to power, we generated 15 billion kilowatt-hours; now it’s 19 billion, but consumption has also increased,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted.

He added that investors are ready to install one-megawatt solar power plants in 1,000 villages. «They will generate energy for six to seven hours during the day and up to two hours at night. On average, for seven — eight hours, we will be receiving electricity not from water, but from the sun,» Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized.