11:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.38
RUB 1.12
English

Tashiev on new projects: Toll road in Kemin and solar power plants in villages

A toll bypass road will be built in Chui region, and construction of solar power plants will begin in 1,000 villages. Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), announced at a meeting with Kemin residents.

He noted that traffic jams regularly form at the entrance to Kemin, and the new road project should ease the burden.

«Work has begun—a bypass road will be built for $65 million. Yes, it will be a toll road, but it will allow entry into Kemin and exit at Kok-Zhar. The toll will be 200-300 soms. But at least you won’t have to sit in traffic jam for two or three hours,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The SCNS head also spoke about plans for energy development. According to him, the electricity deficit has increased from 2 to 4 billion kilowatt-hours amid economic growth, construction, and the launch of new industries.

«When we came to power, we generated 15 billion kilowatt-hours; now it’s 19 billion, but consumption has also increased,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted.

He added that investors are ready to install one-megawatt solar power plants in 1,000 villages. «They will generate energy for six to seven hours during the day and up to two hours at night. On average, for seven — eight hours, we will be receiving electricity not from water, but from the sun,» Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized.
link: https://24.kg/english/352619/
views: 107
Print
Related
Tashiev: Dolpran’s subsoil costs $10 billion, but state not received single som
SCNS Chairman comments on detentions of Chinese citizens in Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev about privatized property returned to state
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports road construction records
Kamchybek Tashiev urges to stop clan divisions and holding kurultais
No feasts after 10 p.m.: Kamchybek Tashiev orders power cuts for violators
Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen
Kamchybek Tashiev and his son build houses for two families in Uzgen district
Kamchybek Tashiev: Border issue is settled — don’t believe in provocations
Kamchybek Tashiev gifts apartment to mother of four and repays her loan
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
28 November, Friday
11:10
Hong Kong fire: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Chinese President Hong Kong fire: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to...
11:00
Daiyrbek Orunbekov: Waste processing plants will be built in large cities
10:48
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz wrestlers receive cash prizes for medal wins
10:39
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Berlin
10:34
Tashiev on new projects: Toll road in Kemin and solar power plants in villages
27 November, Thursday
20:34
Alexander Lukashenko about Kurmanbek Bakiyev: We will not hand him over to you
20:22
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
20:08
SCNS, Natural Resources Ministry destroy large batch of expired food products