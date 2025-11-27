Bakyt Torobaev: Kyrgyzstan enters new stage of water sector modernization

At the opening ceremony of the Water Supply and Sanitation Forum, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev spoke about the large-scale transformations being implemented in the country’s water sector.

He noted that the sector has been undergoing systemic modernization in recent years. For example, under the Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Development Program until 2026, projects are being developed and implemented in more than 600 settlements and 24 cities.

Over the past five years, 3.7 billion soms have been allocated under the Public Investment Program (PIP), and international financial institutions have provided over $400 million in concessional loans and grants. Over 400,000 residents in 130 villages have already gained access to high-quality drinking water. Construction is underway in 112 settlements, and design and estimate documentation is being prepared in 358 settlements.

The Deputy Chairman also emphasized the implementation of new technologies: in 11 cities and four large villages, wastewater treatment facilities are being designed using the SCADA system for the first time, stations under construction are being equipped with energy-efficient pumps, billing solutions are being implemented, and laboratories and utility companies are being equipped with modern technology. At the same time, in rural areas, there remains a need to strengthen the institutional capacity for operating water supply and sanitation systems.