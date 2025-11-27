16:45
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.11
English

Bakyt Torobaev: Kyrgyzstan enters new stage of water sector modernization

At the opening ceremony of the Water Supply and Sanitation Forum, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev spoke about the large-scale transformations being implemented in the country’s water sector.

He noted that the sector has been undergoing systemic modernization in recent years. For example, under the Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Development Program until 2026, projects are being developed and implemented in more than 600 settlements and 24 cities.

Over the past five years, 3.7 billion soms have been allocated under the Public Investment Program (PIP), and international financial institutions have provided over $400 million in concessional loans and grants. Over 400,000 residents in 130 villages have already gained access to high-quality drinking water. Construction is underway in 112 settlements, and design and estimate documentation is being prepared in 358 settlements.

The Deputy Chairman also emphasized the implementation of new technologies: in 11 cities and four large villages, wastewater treatment facilities are being designed using the SCADA system for the first time, stations under construction are being equipped with energy-efficient pumps, billing solutions are being implemented, and laboratories and utility companies are being equipped with modern technology. At the same time, in rural areas, there remains a need to strengthen the institutional capacity for operating water supply and sanitation systems.
link: https://24.kg/english/352501/
views: 172
Print
Related
One district of Bishkek to have no water due to pipeline repairs
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on November 20
Water supply to be suspended for 6 hours in Bishkek’s Ai-Kol residential area
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on November 11
Drinking water to be shut off for 24 hours on right bank of Ak-Buura River
Water supply suspended in Bishkek district due to emergency breakdown
60 villages to be fully supplied with water by the end of 2025
Cold water supply to be suspended in three residential areas of Bishkek
600 villages in Kyrgyzstan covered by Taza Suu program
Several villages in Nookat district supplied with drinking water
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
27 November, Thursday
16:05
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 11 medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in UAE Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 11 medals at World Jiu-Jit...
15:39
Capsule laid at construction site of maternity hospital in Kemin district
15:31
Russia intends to equip CSTO forces with modern weapons
15:16
CSTO Summit: Japarov summarizes results, Putin announces Russia's priorities
15:07
Bakyt Torobaev: Kyrgyzstan enters new stage of water sector modernization