Fire in Tokmok brought under control for 11 hours: 400 hectares destroyed

A fire in Tokmok caused by the ignition of dry grass was extinguished for 11 hours. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the fire was brought under control at 9:30 p.m. Work is currently underway to fully extinguish it. The fire destroyed two sheds, one thousand bales of hay, one farm structure, a Muravey motor vehicle, as well as about 400 hectares of reeds, shrubs, and forested areas.

An operational headquarters has been deployed on the border of Tokmok and Chui district to deal with the aftermath of the major fire.

Following the instructions of the Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Boobek Azhikeev, First Deputy Minister Azamat Mambetov arrived at the site of the fire. He inspected the machinery and the availability of water supply before taking personal control of the extinguishing efforts. He also inspected the fire area using a drone and gave appropriate instructions.

The ministry recalled that the report of a fire in an open area near Tokmok was received on November 26 at 12:13 p.m. Strong winds contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

A total of 186 personnel, 11 fire crews, two water tankers, one mobile control center, two drones, two mobile pumping stations, two units of special equipment, and five motor pumps were involved in the firefighting operation.

Additional information will be provided later.