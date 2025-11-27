12:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.11
English

Fire in Tokmok brought under control for 11 hours: 400 hectares destroyed

A fire in Tokmok caused by the ignition of dry grass was extinguished for 11 hours. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the fire was brought under control at 9:30 p.m. Work is currently underway to fully extinguish it. The fire destroyed two sheds, one thousand bales of hay, one farm structure, a Muravey motor vehicle, as well as about 400 hectares of reeds, shrubs, and forested areas.

An operational headquarters has been deployed on the border of Tokmok and Chui district to deal with the aftermath of the major fire.

Following the instructions of the Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Boobek Azhikeev, First Deputy Minister Azamat Mambetov arrived at the site of the fire. He inspected the machinery and the availability of water supply before taking personal control of the extinguishing efforts. He also inspected the fire area using a drone and gave appropriate instructions.

The ministry recalled that the report of a fire in an open area near Tokmok was received on November 26 at 12:13 p.m. Strong winds contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

A total of 186 personnel, 11 fire crews, two water tankers, one mobile control center, two drones, two mobile pumping stations, two units of special equipment, and five motor pumps were involved in the firefighting operation.

Additional information will be provided later.
link: https://24.kg/english/352453/
views: 121
Print
Related
Residential house completely burns down in Osh city
Fire in apartment building in Bishkek: Two people jump from windows
Fire in multi-story building in Bishkek, residents evacuated
Fire breaks out at gas station in Uzgen
Major fire at former oil refinery in Batken extinguished
Oil refinery on fire in Kadamdzhai district
Details of tragedy in Osh: Mother and 5 children killed in house fire
Six people killed in fire in Osh city
34 people died in fires in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Several grass and garbage fires reported in Chui region in one day
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
27 November, Thursday
11:57
Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of National Surgical Center Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of Nat...
11:50
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
11:39
Russian expert describes Kyrgyzstan’s development pace as impressive
11:15
Fire in Tokmok brought under control for 11 hours: 400 hectares destroyed
11:01
Russia asked to speed up service in migration departments for Kyrgyzstanis