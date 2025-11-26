18:54
Employees of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region arrested for extortion

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Internal Investigations Service, detained two employees of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region for taking a bribe. The SCNS press center reported.

The arrest took place on November 22 as part of a criminal case. The extorted amount reached 300,000 soms.

The investigation established that an inspector for the permit system of the Aravan District Police Department’s Public Security Service (Police Lieutenant Colonel M.Zh.A.) and an investigator of the Nookat District Police Department (Police Major S.A.Sh.) extorted money from a citizen for assistance in obtaining a positive outcome of a pre-investigation check.

During the arrest, one of the suspects attempted to resist and destroy the money, throwing some of them in the toilet.

The detainees were taken to the SCNS temporary detention facility. Investigative and operational measures to document all the circumstances of the case and identify other persons involved in this crime are ongoing.
