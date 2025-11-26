Formation of common financial market within EAEU discussed in Moscow

Formation of a common financial market within the EAEU was discussed in Moscow. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

According to the EEC, the practical formation of the Union’s common financial market, in particular the application of the differentiated approach to harmonizing financial sector legislation developed by the EEC jointly with the Eurasian Five countries, was discussed by participants at a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Financial Markets under the EEC Board.

This approach, along with the stages of its implementation, is planned to be presented to the heads of state at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December 2025.

The event was held at the Central Bank of Russia and chaired by Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister for Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of central (national) banks and financial regulators of the Eurasian Economic Union countries.