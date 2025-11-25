ARVI cases on rise in Bishkek — Chief Doctor of Infectious Diseases Hospital

The number of patients with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) is increasing in Bishkek, the Chief Doctor of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told reporters.

According to him, 421 patients sought medical help at the hospital in the past 24 hours, and 163 of them were hospitalized. Children account for 90 percent of all cases.

Aaliev stressed that doctors are not sending anyone home due to a lack of available beds.

«Every year, we prepare additional beds. It is true that there are long queues at the hospital because children are brought in by parents or other relatives. Ten to fifteen children may be admitted, but together with accompanying adults the number exceeds 30 people, making the corridors appear overcrowded. We prioritize children with high fever, chills, or difficulty breathing. Many come just for a consultation or to have their child checked. They could visit their local polyclinic, but they still come here,» he said.

The chief doctor added that nine children are currently in the intensive care unit.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health noted that due to the rise in flu and ARVI cases, citizens are advised to contact their local Family Medicine Centers (FMCs) at the first symptoms — fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, or weakness.

Unnecessary visits to hospitals may increase waiting times, raise the risk of exposure to other viruses, and worsen the condition of patients, especially children.