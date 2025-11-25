16:29
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.11
English

ARVI cases on rise in Bishkek — Chief Doctor of Infectious Diseases Hospital

The number of patients with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) is increasing in Bishkek, the Chief Doctor of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told reporters.

According to him, 421 patients sought medical help at the hospital in the past 24 hours, and 163 of them were hospitalized. Children account for 90 percent of all cases.

Aaliev stressed that doctors are not sending anyone home due to a lack of available beds.

«Every year, we prepare additional beds. It is true that there are long queues at the hospital because children are brought in by parents or other relatives. Ten to fifteen children may be admitted, but together with accompanying adults the number exceeds 30 people, making the corridors appear overcrowded. We prioritize children with high fever, chills, or difficulty breathing. Many come just for a consultation or to have their child checked. They could visit their local polyclinic, but they still come here,» he said.

The chief doctor added that nine children are currently in the intensive care unit.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health noted that due to the rise in flu and ARVI cases, citizens are advised to contact their local Family Medicine Centers (FMCs) at the first symptoms — fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, or weakness.

Unnecessary visits to hospitals may increase waiting times, raise the risk of exposure to other viruses, and worsen the condition of patients, especially children.
link: https://24.kg/english/352207/
views: 67
Print
Related
ARVI and influenza incidence in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
Over 6,500 people contract ARVI in Kyrgyzstan in one week
Increase in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan
Epidemiological situation on ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan remains stable
Incidence of acute respiratory viral infections on rise in Bishkek
Over 5,300 ARVI cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Incidence of ARVI and flu in Kyrgyzstan significantly declined
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decrease
ARVI and influenza incidence decreases in Kyrgyzstan
When will the flu and ARVI season end in Kyrgyzstan? Experts’ answer
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
25 November, Tuesday
16:16
ARVI cases on rise in Bishkek — Chief Doctor of Infectious Diseases Hospital ARVI cases on rise in Bishkek — Chief Doctor of Infecti...
15:56
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
15:41
Kloop case: Cameramen's sentences changed to three years of probation
15:19
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises its discount rate to 11 percent
14:57
Food fairs in Kyrgyzstan to continue until June 2026