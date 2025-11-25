14:55
Sadyr Japarov introduces new position to strengthen anti-corruption efforts

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree aimed at developing the institution of commissioners for the prevention of corruption in government agencies. The document is part of the implementation of the national anti-corruption strategy for 2025–2030 and follows a decree designating the Prosecutor General’s Office as the lead agency responsible for corruption prevention.

According to the decree, ministries and administrative agencies must establish the position of a corruption prevention commissioner wherever it does not yet exist. Beginning January 1, 2026, all staff units for these specialists, along with their allocated funding, will be transferred under the authority of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Government bodies are instructed to provide commissioners with workplaces, equipment, and access to documents and information systems.

The Prosecutor General is authorized to approve regulations defining their status, appointment procedures, functions, and interaction with state bodies. The chief oversight authority must prepare the necessary regulatory acts within two months, while the Cabinet of Ministers must align its decisions with the new decree.

Oversight of implementation is assigned to the Presidential Administration.

The decree will take effect in ten days after signing.
