Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports road construction records

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported road construction records for 2025.

According to the ministry’s press service, 1,430 kilometers of asphalt were laid during the reporting period, exceeding the plan. Work will continue depending on weather conditions.

Particular attention is being paid to the reconstruction of strategic, national, and local roads, as well as international corridors, 80 percent of which are financed from the state budget.

The Ministry of Transport noted that 175 kilometers of roads were paved in 2021, 488 kilometers in 2022, 673 kilometers in 2023, and 802 kilometers in 2024.

The current record is expected to be surpassed by the end of this year.