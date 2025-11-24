13:54
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Deputy Head of Osh branch of State Agency for Land Resources detained

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) arrested Sh.K.S., Deputy Head of the Osh branch of the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography, as part of a criminal investigation into the illegal transfer and transformation of a 55.36-hectare land plot for the benefit of private individuals.

The investigation established that, in collusion with certain officials and despite violating established legal procedures, he issued a State Act of Private Ownership, changing the designated use of the land plot.

On November 20, the Osh City Court ordered Sh.K.S. to be taken into custody and placed in pretrial detention facility. The necessary investigative actions are currently underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/352038/
views: 76
Print
Related
Case on unrest: Former president’s son and ex-MPs placed under arrest
Temirlan Sultanbekov detained for calls for mass unrest
Construction company director suspected of fraud in Chui region
Company CEO and her daughter suspected of stealing $1.47 million
Suspect accused of calls for mass unrest detained in Kyrgyzstan
Video of KAV&KEV management detention released
Kav&Kev: Company director detained for unsanitary conditions, illegal workers
Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
Droppers detained in Chui region
Kudret Taichabarov placed in pretrial detention until December 30
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
24 November, Monday
13:51
Twenty-two teenagers detained after mass brawl in Manas city Twenty-two teenagers detained after mass brawl in Manas...
13:44
All suspects in preparation of mass unrest placed in pretrial detention center
13:37
Deputy Head of Osh branch of State Agency for Land Resources detained
12:44
First Eurasian Center of Russian Language and Culture opened in Bishkek
11:59
Only 19 percent of migrant children enrolled in Russian schools in 2025