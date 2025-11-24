Deputy Head of Osh branch of State Agency for Land Resources detained

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) arrested Sh.K.S., Deputy Head of the Osh branch of the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography, as part of a criminal investigation into the illegal transfer and transformation of a 55.36-hectare land plot for the benefit of private individuals.

The investigation established that, in collusion with certain officials and despite violating established legal procedures, he issued a State Act of Private Ownership, changing the designated use of the land plot.

On November 20, the Osh City Court ordered Sh.K.S. to be taken into custody and placed in pretrial detention facility. The necessary investigative actions are currently underway.