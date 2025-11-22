16:42
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Fake SCNS officer detained in Chui region after defrauding citizens of 3 million

A man posing as an officer of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has been detained in Chui region for fraudulently obtaining a large sum of money from citizens, the SCNS press service reported.

According to the state committee, the suspect, N.Kh.A., introduced himself as an SCNS employee and promised citizens, in exchange for money, to help resolve issues related to the termination of criminal proceedings handled by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In total, he obtained 3 million soms.

«Instead of returning the money for the promises he failed to fulfill, the suspect pressured the victims, threatening them with criminal charges for allegedly ‘giving a bribe to an official.’ The SCNS urges anyone who may have suffered from the fraudulent actions of N.Kh.A. to contact the SCNS at: 0312 66 04 75 or 0312 62 65 04,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/351917/
views: 114
Print
Related
Scammers posing as vice mayor, SCNS defraud Bishkek resident of 5.5 million soms
Fraudsters posing as SCNS officers detained in Bishkek
Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
Scheme to supply expired food to military units uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
General Director of construction company detained on suspicion of fraud
Another suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
Droppers detained in Chui region
Cyber fraudsters detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan tightens penalties for fraud: Fines and prison term
Scammers posing as National Bank representatives promise low-interest loans
Popular
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan
22 November, Saturday
16:00
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest...
15:55
President's initiative on Central Asia –Territory of Peace platform discussed
15:51
Detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov: Kadyr Atambayev being questioned
15:46
Fake SCNS officer detained in Chui region after defrauding citizens of 3 million
15:40
Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index