Fake SCNS officer detained in Chui region after defrauding citizens of 3 million

A man posing as an officer of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has been detained in Chui region for fraudulently obtaining a large sum of money from citizens, the SCNS press service reported.

According to the state committee, the suspect, N.Kh.A., introduced himself as an SCNS employee and promised citizens, in exchange for money, to help resolve issues related to the termination of criminal proceedings handled by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In total, he obtained 3 million soms.

«Instead of returning the money for the promises he failed to fulfill, the suspect pressured the victims, threatening them with criminal charges for allegedly ‘giving a bribe to an official.’ The SCNS urges anyone who may have suffered from the fraudulent actions of N.Kh.A. to contact the SCNS at: 0312 66 04 75 or 0312 62 65 04,» the statement says.