27 cases of school racketeering registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months of 2025

In the first 10 months of 2025, at least 27 cases of school racketeering were registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. Nurzhan Adylova, head of the Coordination and Control Department of the Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 17 of these cases in Jalal-Abad region were committed by one minor who periodically engaged in extortion. A criminal case has been opened against him, and appropriate measures have been taken.

By comparison, eight cases of extortion among students in general education institutions were detected in the country in 2024, and six in 2023.

About 3,000 teenagers are currently on preventive monitoring.
