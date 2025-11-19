Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized

Police in Osh have detained a 59-year-old man suspected of selling narcotic substances. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city reported.

According to the department, officers received information indicating that hashish was being distributed in the city. Detectives were deployed to verify the information.

On November 10, the suspect was detained near a café on Shakirov Street. He was identified as a resident of the southern capital, 60, with multiple prior convictions.

A personal search revealed 3.44 grams of hashish.

During the investigation, the detainee showed officers several stash locations in an apple orchard in the village of Shark, Kara-Suu district. Packages wrapped in plastic were seized from the hiding spots. A forensic examination determined that the total weight of the seized hashish amounted to 829.22 grams.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 «Illegal Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs,» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On November 10, the suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility. The court ordered his pretrial detention until January 14, 2026.