12:54
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized

Police in Osh have detained a 59-year-old man suspected of selling narcotic substances. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city reported.

According to the department, officers received information indicating that hashish was being distributed in the city. Detectives were deployed to verify the information.

On November 10, the suspect was detained near a café on Shakirov Street. He was identified as a resident of the southern capital, 60, with multiple prior convictions.

A personal search revealed 3.44 grams of hashish.

During the investigation, the detainee showed officers several stash locations in an apple orchard in the village of Shark, Kara-Suu district. Packages wrapped in plastic were seized from the hiding spots. A forensic examination determined that the total weight of the seized hashish amounted to 829.22 grams.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 «Illegal Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs,» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On November 10, the suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility. The court ordered his pretrial detention until January 14, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/351465/
views: 150
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes one-year control over potent substances
Foreigner detained with large batch of drugs in Chui region
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka village, Chui region
Drug ring detained in Bishkek: Local administration employee among participants
Record amount of synthetic drugs seized in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan introduces Central Asia’s first early warning system for new drugs
Illegal psychotropic drug distribution channel uncovered in Bishkek
Drug lab dismantled in Chui region, 31 kilograms of drugs seized
Suspect in sale of hashish detained in Issyk-Ata district
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
12:21
Video of KAV&KEV management detention released Video of KAV&KEV management detention released
12:10
SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities
11:56
Asphalt laid on Chui Avenue in Bishkek, section expected to open by December 1
11:46
Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized
11:37
Asian Development Bank President arrives in Kyrgyzstan