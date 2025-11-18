Central Asia’s role as strategic space between major markets is growing

A two-day business forum on Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) has been opened in Bishkek. Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, noted that this is the first business forum of its kind in nearly 15 years.

According to the minister, the forum takes place during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the CAREC program and ahead of its 24th Ministerial Conference, scheduled for November 20.

«Today, we live in a period of deep transformation of global supply chains, increasing importance of multimodal routes, and the growing role of Central Asia as a strategic space between the world’s largest markets. In this new reality, CAREC countries face new challenges — infrastructural, technological, environmental, and logistical — as well as new opportunities for investment, integration, and interregional trade development. That is why the CAREC business forum plays a key role — it creates opportunities for both B2B and B2G cooperation,» Bakyt Sydykov emphasized.

The minister also stressed that Kyrgyzstan, as the CAREC chair and an active participant, will continue promoting initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity, resilience, digitalization, and the region’s investment attractiveness.

The forum brings together private sector leaders, government representatives, international financial institutions, and innovative companies from CAREC countries. More than 200 participants represent key sectors of the economy, including logistics, digital trade, fintech, agrotechnologies, green energy, and sustainable tourism.