15:15
USD 87.45
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Central Asia’s role as strategic space between major markets is growing

A two-day business forum on Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) has been opened in Bishkek. Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, noted that this is the first business forum of its kind in nearly 15 years.

According to the minister, the forum takes place during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the CAREC program and ahead of its 24th Ministerial Conference, scheduled for November 20.

«Today, we live in a period of deep transformation of global supply chains, increasing importance of multimodal routes, and the growing role of Central Asia as a strategic space between the world’s largest markets. In this new reality, CAREC countries face new challenges — infrastructural, technological, environmental, and logistical — as well as new opportunities for investment, integration, and interregional trade development. That is why the CAREC business forum plays a key role — it creates opportunities for both B2B and B2G cooperation,» Bakyt Sydykov emphasized.

The minister also stressed that Kyrgyzstan, as the CAREC chair and an active participant, will continue promoting initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity, resilience, digitalization, and the region’s investment attractiveness.

The forum brings together private sector leaders, government representatives, international financial institutions, and innovative companies from CAREC countries. More than 200 participants represent key sectors of the economy, including logistics, digital trade, fintech, agrotechnologies, green energy, and sustainable tourism.
link: https://24.kg/english/351335/
views: 154
Print
Related
Consultative meeting of Presidents of CA countries: Number of documents signed
Sadyr Japarov invites Presidents of Central Asian countries to World Nomad Games
Three Central Asian countries officially determine border junction point
Ilham Aliyev to join Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders in Tashkent
Central Asia aims to increase mutual trade to $20 billion
Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces new level of water, energy cooperation in region
Regional agriculture ministries discuss food security plan through 2030
U.S. Secretary of State to visit Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries
Trade between Central Asia and Persian Gulf countries quadrupled
Forum in Bishkek: School principals from Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss integration
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
18 November, Tuesday
15:12
Russia exports agricultural products for over $398 million to Kyrgyzstan Russia exports agricultural products for over $398 mill...
15:00
Law restricting creation of LLCs with single founder comes into force
14:49
Kav&Kev: Company director detained for unsanitary conditions, illegal workers
14:44
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
14:20
New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan