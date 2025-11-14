Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan aim to increase trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030

The 13th expanded meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan was held in Astana. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

The parties discussed key issues of Kyrgyzstan—Kazakhstan cooperation in trade and the economy, water and energy, culture, humanitarian affairs, and other areas, identifying priority directions for partnership across several sectors.

In particular, the sides discussed the creation of an industrial trade and logistics complex in the border zone, as well as a wholesale distribution center for storing fruits and vegetables in Almaty region. This project will ensure uninterrupted supplies of agricultural products. The parties will also develop a mechanism for supplying oil and petroleum products from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan under an intergovernmental agreement.

Adylbek Kasymaliev and Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the goal is to increase trade turnover between the two countries to $3 billion by 2030 and confirmed that efforts toward this objective will be intensified.

They also noted the on-schedule completion of reconstruction works at Kichi-Kapka — Besagash, Ak-Tilek — Karasu, and Karkyra — Kegen checkpoints, which will provide a significant boost to bilateral trade, as well as the restoration of operations of Nizhniy Chui — Ak-Suu point.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol outlining cooperation in trade and economic affairs, investment, water and energy, culture and tourism, as well as interregional collaboration.

Adylbek Kasymaliev’s working visit to Kazakhstan has concluded.