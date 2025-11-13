16:05
Kazakhstan to return a third more electricity to Kyrgyzstan than it received

Kyrgyzstan exported electricity to Kazakhstan this summer as part of a long-standing mutual supply arrangement. Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said at a press conference, explaining the reasons behind the summer exports.

According to him, such exchanges between the two countries have been practiced for many years: in summer, Kyrgyzstan supplies electricity to its neighbor, and in winter, it receives it back with a coefficient of 1.3 — meaning the country gets one-third more power in return for every kilowatt-hour sent.

«This arrangement has always existed between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Electricity cannot be stored, so to avoid unnecessary water discharges in summer, we transfer the surplus to our neighbors. In winter, when we need more electricity, they return it with a 1.3 coefficient,» the minister explained.

Ibraev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has fully met all its obligations under the 2021 agreement. This year, the country settled its remaining debt by delivering 161.1 million kilowatt-hours to Kazakhstan. Now, when needed, Kyrgyzstan will receive around 200 million kilowatt-hours in return.

The minister added that this exchange will help stabilize the power system during the most challenging winter period.
