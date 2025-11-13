14:30
No feasts after 10 p.m.: Kamchybek Tashiev orders power cuts for violators

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev demanded strict compliance with the law on quiet hours and the government decree stipulating that feasts, entertainment events, and the operation of cafes, restaurants, and nightclubs must end by 10 p.m.

He noted that despite the existing government decree, it is often ignored locally.

«We adopted the decree, but it is not being enforced. I found out it myself — recently in Bishkek, my colleague held a celebration that continued until midnight. No one intervened. In Jalal-Abad, celebrations went on until midnight, and nobody said anything,» Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized.

He stressed that the decree clearly assigns local authorities the responsibility to enforce the law on quiet hours.

«Heads of local government bodies, you are not following written instructions. I now officially instruct: everywhere, feasts, entertainment events, and the operation of cafes, restaurants, and nightclubs must end after 10 p.m. If anyone disobeys, cut off the electricity,» the SCNS head said.

He also noted that power will indeed be turned off in restaurants after 10 p.m.
