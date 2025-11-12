18:27
Kamchybek Tashiev and his son build houses for two families in Uzgen district

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), has fulfilled his promise to residents of Uzgen district of Osh region. The state committee’s press center reported.

According to it, Kamchybek Tashiev promised to build two houses for the neediest families at his own expense during a meeting with local residents in August. Village residents supported the initiative and helped select the families who truly needed assistance.

Construction was completed two months later, and today the new houses were handed over to their owners. At the key-delivery ceremony, Kamchybek Tashiev personally congratulated the new owners.

Marapat Tagaeva, a resident of the village of Kyzy-Senir, a single mother raising two sons with disabilities, received the first house. The new house was built with the help of Kamchybek Tashiev’s son, Tai-Muras Tashiev.

The second house was given to Elnura Chekirova, a resident of Kyzyl-Oktyabr rural area, who is raising five children, the youngest of whom is only nine months old. This house was also built with funds from the Tashiev family.

The SCNS head emphasized that helping those in need is the responsibility of every person, and that good deeds strengthen unity and mutual support in society.
