Over 130 tons of beans delivered from Kyrgyzstan to Astrakhan Oblast of Russia

Over 130 tons of beans were delivered from Kyrgyzstan to Astrakhan Oblast of Russia. The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) for Rostov, Volgograd, and Astrakhan Oblasts and the Republic of Kalmykia reported.

Last week, two batches of beans (132 tons) arrived from Kyrgyzstan were inspected.

To establish the quarantine phytosanitary status of the products, control and surveillance measures were conducted, as a result of which two samples were collected and sent to an accredited laboratory. No quarantine organisms were detected. Based on these findings, quarantine phytosanitary control certificates were issued to the cargo representatives.

Following the completion of the control and surveillance measures, the cargoes were delivered to their recipients.