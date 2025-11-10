Kyrgyzstanis have to check their names on voter list by November 19

For the upcoming parliamentary elections, 100 polling stations will be opened abroad in 34 countries and 89 cities. This is almost double the number of polling stations in the previous elections (41 more). Almazbek Baibosov, Deputy Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a briefing.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstanis must check their names on the voter list by November 19.

According to Almazbek Baibosov, the process of recruiting members for precinct commissions will be completed in the coming days. The increase in the number of polling stations was made to expand the geographic reach of Kyrgyzstanis living abroad to ensure the exercise of their electoral rights.

The Deputy Head of the Consular Department noted that parliamentary elections at polling stations in other countries will begin at 8 a.m. local time.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstanis, regardless of their location, were included in the voter list, provided they are registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approximately 1,600 people currently lack such registration or are registered abroad. They have until November 19 to check their name on the voter list at tizme.gov.kg. If their name is not listed, they should contact the embassy or submit an application online.

Almazbek Baibosov said that the largest number of Kyrgyzstanis live and work in Russia, and therefore the largest number of polling stations—40—will be opened there. Of these:

Moscow—seven polling stations;

Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, and Novosibirsk—two polling stations each;

Chelyabinsk, Tyumen, Perm, Tomsk, St. Petersburg, Murmansk, Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny, Vidnoye, Krasnogorsk, Balashikha, Lobnya, Samara, Tula, Krasnodar, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaluga, Surgut, Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Yakutsk, Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Blagoveshchensk, and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk—one each.

In Turkey, there will be eight polling stations in the following cities:

Ankara, Kayseri, Eskisehir, Istanbul, Bursa, Izmir, Antalya, and Alanya.

In Kazakhstan, there will be seven polling stations in the following cities:

Astana, Atyrau, Karaganda, Almaty (two), Shymkent, and Taraz.

In the United States — six polling stations in the following cities:

Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago (two, as it has the largest number of Kyrgyzstanis), and San Francisco.

In Korea, there will be four polling stations in the following cities:

Seoul, Incheon, Suwon, and Daejeon.

In Italy — three polling stations in:

Rome, Cagliari, and Naples.

In Germany — two polling stations in:

Berlin and Frankfurt am Main.

In China — two polling stations in:

Beijing and Guangzhou.

In the United Arab Emirates — two polling stations in:

Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In Saudi Arabia — two polling stations in:

Riyadh and Medina.

One polling station will be opened each in the following cities: Cairo, Ashgabat, Baku, Brussels, Budapest, Vienna, Doha, Dushanbe, Geneva, Islamabad, Kuala Lumpur, London, Minsk, New Delhi, Paris, Tashkent, Tehran, Tokyo, Kuwait City, Ulaanbaatar, Sofia, Warsaw, Prague, and Bratislava.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan has allocated 300 sets of equipment for elections abroad. It will be sent to all the listed countries and cities as diplomatic cargo, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized.