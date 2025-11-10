Coal sales points at reduced price of 6 soms per kilogram opened in Osh region

Coal sales points at a reduced social price have been opened in Osh region. Office of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The solid fuel is being sold jointly with Kyrgyzkomur JSC to provide residents with affordable coal during the winter. The price is 6 soms per kilogram, or 6,000 soms per ton. In Kara-Kuldzha district, the price is 6,200 soms per ton.

Sales point locations: Uzgen district: Kurshab aiyl okmotu, Bekmurzaev and Madaminov Streets;

Progress village; Nookat district: Gulistan village;

Kok-Zhar village; Kara-Suu district: Kyzyl-Shark village;

Kum-Aryk village;

Tashlak village; Kara-Kuldzha district: Sai village; Aravan district: S. Yusupov aiyl aimak.

If coal is sold at these addresses at a price higher than the established one, residents can file a complaint with the aiyl aimaks or district administrations, the Office of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.