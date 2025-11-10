13:25
Drinking water to be shut off for 24 hours on right bank of Ak-Buura River

Drinking water supply to the right bank of river in Osh will be temporarily suspended. The local Vodokanal announced.

According to the company, water will be shut off for 24 hours starting today at 11 p.m. The outage is related to preventative cleaning of the system, replacement of 300- and 400-millimeter valves, and the relocation of an 800-millimeter pipeline during the widening of Tajik Street.

Water supply will resume at 11 p.m. on November 11.

Residents are advised to stock up on water in advance. For inquiries, please call 81115, 81151, 81150, or 0553200105.

Water supply will not be interrupted in the southeastern microdistrict of the city.
