Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan trying to bring home citizen detained in Iran

Information has been spread on social media about the detention of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, D.A.B., 38, who works in a beauty salon in the Republic of Iraq. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kuwait is in constant contact with the relevant parties, as well as with the relatives of the detainee. The issue of returning the citizen to her homeland is currently being worked out.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring this matter and recommends that citizens exercise extreme vigilance and caution when considering employment offers abroad.