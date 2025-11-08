16:17
USD 87.45
EUR 100.87
RUB 1.08
English

Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan trying to bring home citizen detained in Iran

Information has been spread on social media about the detention of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, D.A.B., 38, who works in a beauty salon in the Republic of Iraq. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kuwait is in constant contact with the relevant parties, as well as with the relatives of the detainee. The issue of returning the citizen to her homeland is currently being worked out.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring this matter and recommends that citizens exercise extreme vigilance and caution when considering employment offers abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/350194/
views: 112
Print
Related
Two Iranian climbers missing on Pobeda Peak presumed dead
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Ombudsperson is urged to monitor detention of 4 Iranian citizens in Kyrgyzstan
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Iran
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Kyrgyzstanis urged to follow safety measures in Iran
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
Establishment of Kyrgyz-Iranian Investment Committee discussed in Tehran
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of foreign operations for large businesses Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of foreign operations for large businesses
8 November, Saturday
16:00
Over 500 trees planted in Bishkek Over 500 trees planted in Bishkek
15:54
Interior Ministry uncovers voter bribery scheme in Bishkek
15:48
External management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC extended again
15:40
Daiyrbek Orunbekov comments on arrest of former supporters of Kyrgyz President
15:34
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan trying to bring home citizen detained in Iran