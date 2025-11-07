18:48
USD 87.45
EUR 100.87
RUB 1.08
English

Corruption in Tokmok: Ex-mayor and officials sentenced to 11-13 years in prison

On November 6, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek delivered a verdict in the criminal case against former Tokmok mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev and several officials. The court’s press service reported.

According to the verdict, Maksat Nusuvaliev was found guilty under Article 336, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Corruption). He was sentenced to 13 years in a general regime penal colony and confiscation of property.

The court also sentenced the following defendants:

  • Head of the Municipal Property Department of Tokmok City Hall T.u.A.;
  • Head of the Public Procurement Department I.G.Zh.;
  • Director of Al-Kadyr-Santekhservice LLC K.T.E. was sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property;
  • Technical supervision specialist A.A.J. was sentenced to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property.

All those convicted have been banned from holding state and municipal positions for three years, marking one of the first sentences handed down since penalties for corruption offenses were toughened.

Photo Former Tokmok mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev
The corresponding law was signed by President Sadyr Japarov on December 31, 2024.

According to the investigation, the company Al-Kadyr-Santekhservice won a tender worth over 61 million soms for the capital renovation of a sports school and the construction of a park in Tokmok. The work began in early 2024 but remains unfinished, prompting complaints from local residents.

After citizens appealed to the President and the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) on social media, Kamchybek Tashiev visited Tokmok on June 24 and ordered an inspection. The subsequent investigation revealed violations in the use of budget funds.
link: https://24.kg/english/350127/
views: 116
Print
Related
Corruption scheme uncovered at Construction Ministry and Emergencies Ministry
Corruption scheme uncovered at State Property Management Agency
Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan orders audit and “zero tolerance” for corruption
Corruption scheme in army recruitment uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
30-million-soms corruption scheme uncovered in Sports Department of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy head of Sokuluk district detained in corruption case
Corruption scheme uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Perception of corruption: What institutions Kyrgyzstanis trust the least
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
7 November, Friday
17:44
Seitek Kulubaev appointed Mayor of Batken city Seitek Kulubaev appointed Mayor of Batken city
17:39
Over 84,000 people in Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with diabetes
17:31
Corruption in Tokmok: Ex-mayor and officials sentenced to 11-13 years in prison
17:22
Three members of Zhogorku Kenesh banned from entering Russia
17:08
Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to som