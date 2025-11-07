Corruption in Tokmok: Ex-mayor and officials sentenced to 11-13 years in prison

On November 6, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek delivered a verdict in the criminal case against former Tokmok mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev and several officials. The court’s press service reported.

According to the verdict, Maksat Nusuvaliev was found guilty under Article 336, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Corruption). He was sentenced to 13 years in a general regime penal colony and confiscation of property.

The court also sentenced the following defendants:

Head of the Municipal Property Department of Tokmok City Hall T.u.A.;

Head of the Public Procurement Department I.G.Zh.;

Director of Al-Kadyr-Santekhservice LLC K.T.E. was sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property;

Technical supervision specialist A.A.J. was sentenced to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property.

All those convicted have been banned from holding state and municipal positions for three years, marking one of the first sentences handed down since penalties for corruption offenses were toughened.

Photo Former Tokmok mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev

The corresponding law was signed by President Sadyr Japarov on December 31, 2024.

According to the investigation, the company Al-Kadyr-Santekhservice won a tender worth over 61 million soms for the capital renovation of a sports school and the construction of a park in Tokmok. The work began in early 2024 but remains unfinished, prompting complaints from local residents.

After citizens appealed to the President and the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) on social media, Kamchybek Tashiev visited Tokmok on June 24 and ordered an inspection. The subsequent investigation revealed violations in the use of budget funds.