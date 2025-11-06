16:30
60 villages to be fully supplied with water by the end of 2025

During the 3rd People’s Kurultai on December 20-21 last year, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan received a total of 652 appeals. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, 50 percent of these appeals related to irrigation issues, and 30 percent to drinking water supply.

By the end of the first nine months of 2025, the following measures have been implemented:

— Construction of 10 daily and ten-day regulation basins has been completed and they have been commissioned. Construction work is currently underway at 12 sites, and design work is underway at 29;

— Repair and cleaning work has been completed at 430 kilometers of canals, 302 hydraulic structures, 123 water metering stations, 91 pumping stations, and 156 pumping units. Nine pumping units have been replaced, and 53.5 kilometers of the collector and drainage system have been cleaned;

— Drip and sprinkler irrigation systems have been installed on 8,365 hectares, of which 1,702 hectares are state-owned land and 6,663 hectares are private farms;

— Construction of a concrete canvas plant has begun. This year, concrete canvas is planned to be laid on 500,000 square meters of canals;

— Construction work to provide residents with clean drinking water is underway in 85 villages, and 60 villages will be fully supplied by the end of 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/349933/
views: 107
