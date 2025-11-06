U.S. Secretary of State to visit Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries

The U.S. Secretary of State will visit Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries in 2026. According to Reuters, Marco Rubio announced his intention to visit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan next year.

«I personally intend to visit all five [countries] next year,» he said at a Department of State reception attended by the heads and representatives of the five countries’ foreign ministries, adding that he knows «it will be a week or longer trip.»

The U.S. Secretary of State noted that American businesses are interested in expanding access to the markets of Central Asian countries.

He noted that U.S. authorities have not paid sufficient attention to the region over the past 10 years. He assured that the Trump administration is committed to «working together, bilaterally or regionally,» with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The head of the White House intends to meet with the leaders of Central Asian countries today in Washington, where the C5+1 summit is scheduled to take place.