Amnesty International calls on USA to raise human rights issue at C5+1 summit

Against the backdrop of the C5+1 summit in Washington, D.C., which will bring together the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan for the first time under this format, Amnesty International USA called on President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress to place human rights at the center of the dialogue.

Amnesty International said the summit provides an «important opportunity» to discuss the ongoing crackdown on media freedom, civil society and the rights of LGBTQI+ people in the region.

«As authoritarian practices deepen across Central Asia, it is critical that President Trump urges the region’s leaders to pivot towards protection of human rights,» Ben Linden, Amnesty International USA’s Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia, said.

«This summit offers a chance — and test — for the United States to demonstrate that it can play a positive role on human rights and defy expectations that the summit will reflect a purely transactional approach to the region.»

Amnesty International notes that across Central Asia, authorities continue to suppress dissent and curtail human rights. In asserting tight control over the media and civil society, authorities have restricted freedom of expression, assembly, and association. Journalists have been silenced and NGOs have been forced shut. Meanwhile, LGBTQI+ individuals face systemic discrimination, harassment, and violence.

Human rights defenders throughout Central Asia routinely face threats, intimidation, judicial harassment, and arbitrary detention.

«If President Trump does not raise these issues, then members of Congress should step in and urge authorities in Central Asia to stop their assault on civil society and marginalized communities,» Ben Linden said.

«Silence at the summit would be interpreted as a green light for the region’s governments to continue their crackdown with impunity. U.S. policymakers must push authorities in Central Asia to respect human rights and allow space for civil society to operate freely.»

Amnesty International also expressed concern that Central Asian countries are seeking to expand production of critical minerals, an area of ​​particular interest to the Donald Trump administration.

«We urge Congressional leaders to exercise oversight over any agreements that emerge from the summit, including mineral extraction projects. Those agreements should include provisions that require authorities to consult in good faith with local communities and civil society. This would ensure their legitimate environmental and human rights due diligence concerns are addressed before moving forward with those projects,» Ben Linden said.