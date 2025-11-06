Corruption scheme uncovered at Construction Ministry and Emergencies Ministry

Employees of the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kyrgyzstan extorted money for signing a commissioning certificate for a sewing workshop in Bishkek. They were caught red-handed. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, an inspector from the Department of State Architectural and Construction Supervision for Bishkek and a senior inspector from the Fire Supervision Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Bishkek and Chui region demanded money for drawing up documents.

Investigators report that the inspectors colluded and intentionally delayed the approval process.

The Ministry of Construction employee demanded $2,000. The MES representative requested transfer of 27,000 soms through a bank mobile app.

On November 5, 2025, both were detained during the transfer of the money. A criminal case has been opened under Article 343, Part 2, Clause 1 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — extortion. The detainees have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

The investigation is identifying other possible participants in the scheme.

«Efforts to eradicate corruption among government officials continue. Legislation in this area has been tightened,» the SCNS statement reads.