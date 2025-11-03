2025 Elections: CEC denies registration to candidate for photo with crime boss

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) denied registration to Ilyas Amangaziev, who ran as a candidate for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) in multi-mandate electoral district No. 25. The decision was made at a meeting, the CEC clarified.

According to it, the working group for receiving and verifying documents submitted by candidates and political parties determined that Ilyas Amangaziev does not meet the legal requirements for candidates for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

According to a report from the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a photograph was presented showing Ilyas Amangaziev with crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev.

The candidate confirmed that he is the one in the photo with the crime boss. According to the Law «On Elections of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh,» grounds for refusing to register a candidate include being or having been on a preventive or operational-preventive register as a person associated with an organized criminal group, a criminal community (criminal organization), or an armed group (gang), the Central Election Commission noted.

Ilyas Amangaziev is a former security officer. He previously attempted to run for Parliament, running in 2020 as a candidate from Ordo party.

He is also known for causing a drunken brawl in the courtyard of his home, climbing over a fence and swimming in a children’s pool. He was fired after the incident.

He was spotted at the home of former President Almazbek Atambayev in the village of Koi-Tash during the special operation to detain him.