09:47
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.09
English

2025 Elections: CEC denies registration to candidate for photo with crime boss

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) denied registration to Ilyas Amangaziev, who ran as a candidate for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) in multi-mandate electoral district No. 25. The decision was made at a meeting, the CEC clarified.

According to it, the working group for receiving and verifying documents submitted by candidates and political parties determined that Ilyas Amangaziev does not meet the legal requirements for candidates for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

According to a report from the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a photograph was presented showing Ilyas Amangaziev with crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev.

The candidate confirmed that he is the one in the photo with the crime boss. According to the Law «On Elections of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh,» grounds for refusing to register a candidate include being or having been on a preventive or operational-preventive register as a person associated with an organized criminal group, a criminal community (criminal organization), or an armed group (gang), the Central Election Commission noted.

Ilyas Amangaziev is a former security officer. He previously attempted to run for Parliament, running in 2020 as a candidate from Ordo party.

He is also known for causing a drunken brawl in the courtyard of his home, climbing over a fence and swimming in a children’s pool. He was fired after the incident.

He was spotted at the home of former President Almazbek Atambayev in the village of Koi-Tash during the special operation to detain him.
link: https://24.kg/english/349446/
views: 46
Print
Related
Leader of OSCE PA election observation mission Claude Haagen to visit Bishkek
Zhalolidin Nurbaev files lawsuit after CEC refused to register him as candidate
Elections 2025: Nomination of candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh completed
President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system
Parliamentary elections: 100 polling stations to be opened abroad
CEC accredits international observers for early parliamentary elections
2025 Elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to open 20 more polling stations abroad
Parliamentary elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 29 international observers
CEC of Kyrgyzstan relocates dozens of polling stations in Bishkek and regions
New Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's CEC appointed
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
3 November, Monday
09:38
2025 Elections: CEC denies registration to candidate for photo with crime boss 2025 Elections: CEC denies registration to candidate fo...
09:30
Earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan
1 November, Saturday
20:47
NENK introduces power limits in case of substation overload
20:36
Monument to Mahmud al-Kashgari (Barskani) unveiled in Barskoon
20:30
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
20:10
President, SCNS Chairman visit renovated Main Internal Affairs Department
15:05
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek