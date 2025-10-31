20:17
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times

From October 24 to October 30, 2025, air pollution levels in Bishkek exceeded permissible levels by up to 2.33 times, Kyrgyzhydromet reported.

Monitoring was conducted at stationary observation posts measuring the levels of dust, nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), carbon monoxide (CO), and formaldehyde in the atmosphere.

Average daily concentrations surpassed sanitary standards as follows:

  • Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) — 1.75 times;
  • Formaldehyde — 2.33 times;
  • Particulate matter PM₁₀ — 1.8 times;
  • particulate matter PM₂.₅ — 1.2 times.

Experts warn that elevated levels of air pollutants can negatively affect public health, particularly among children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic respiratory diseases.
