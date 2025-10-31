Sale of blood abroad banned, doctors required to work in public healthcare

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law amending several legislative acts in the fields of healthcare and education. The document introduces changes to three key laws — «On Education,» «On Public Health,» and «On the Protection of Citizens’ Health.»

Under the new law, the right to engage in private medical practice will be granted only to specialists with at least five years of experience in state or municipal healthcare institutions.

Exceptions will apply only to certain categories of doctors. The Ministry of Health will determine the specific areas where private practice is permitted, while the Cabinet of Ministers will establish the general procedures for its implementation.

The law also clarifies provisions related to the import and export of donor blood and its components. Export and import will now be allowed only in three cases:

for the exchange of components not produced domestically;

to provide emergency medical assistance to Kyrgyzstanis abroad;

as humanitarian aid to other countries.

The sale of donor blood and its components abroad is strictly prohibited.

Amendments to the Law «On Education» officially include both internship and residency as integral stages of medical training, establishing a unified system of professional education for doctors.

In the Law «On Public Health», the reference to funding «epidemic-based» vaccinations from the general budget has been removed. The Cabinet of Ministers will now independently determine how funds for such immunization programs are allocated and spent.

The government has been instructed to align all subordinate regulations with the new law within three months. The law itself will take effect in 10 days after its official publication.