New rules for consumer loans: Daily rate at 0.08 and repayment without penalties

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Consumer Loan.» The document regulates the issuance and repayment of consumer loans, strengthens borrower protection, and enhances transparency of lending terms.

The law will take effect in 10 days.

Under the new rules, lenders are required to disclose the full cost of the loan and the annual effective interest rate to the client in a standard information sheet before signing the contract.

The nominal interest rate for calculation must not exceed 0.08, and the total charges — including interest (or markups for Islamic products), fees, and penalties — can not exceed 60 percent of the loan amount over the entire term.

Borrowers have the right to repay their loans at any time without fees or penalties, while lenders must recalculate the payment schedule and interest accordingly. The accrual of fines and penalties must stop 15 days after the borrower is notified of the start of collection procedures, and the total penalty amount may not exceed 10 percent of the loan amount.

Banks and microfinance institutions are required to assess the borrower’s debt burden. If it exceeds 60 percent of their income, the borrower must be formally warned about the risks and give written consent to proceed. The same consumer loan can be refinanced no more than twice. The transfer of loan claims to third parties is allowed only with the borrower’s prior consent and in accordance with laws on credit history and personal data.

The law does not apply to mortgage loans secured by residential property for the purpose of purchase, construction, or completion.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan must bring its regulatory acts in line with the new requirements within six months.
