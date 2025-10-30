13:36
Record amount of synthetic drugs seized in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

A record amount of synthetic drugs was seized in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 — approximately 798 kilograms. Kanybek Usenov, head of the Prevention Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Drug Control Service, said at a briefing.

According to him, only 34 kilograms were seized last year.

Kyrgyzstan introduces Central Asia's first early warning system for new drugs
«Synthetic drugs are gaining momentum worldwide, and the situation is the same in Kyrgyzstan. This year, we have uncovered five synthetic drug labs: four in Chui region and one in Osh. People are renting houses and synthesizing new psychoactive substances. We are combating this. Synthetic drugs are also imported from neighboring countries—Russia, Kazakhstan—and also by mail through European countries and the United States. In this regard, we have established good cooperation with the Customs Service. All mail arriving in our republic is thoroughly inspected. For example, drugs are detected at the approaches to the border,» Kanybek Usenov said.

He noted that in the first nine months of 2025, a total of 4,725 kilograms of all types of drugs and precursors were seized across the country.

«Overall, the drug situation remains stable. Both Afghan drugs and local ones—hashish, marijuana, and synthetic drugs—are being seized on the Kyrgyz market,» Kanybek Usenov added.
