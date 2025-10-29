Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team to play matches against 3 countries in Osh

The international football tournament will be held in Osh from November 12 to November 18. The coaching staff of the Russian youth team, who has determined the preliminary team roster for the upcoming competitions in Kyrgyzstan, announced.

Ivan Shabarov, head coach of the Russian U21 team, included 38 players in the extended roster for the November tournament.

The international competitions in Kyrgyzstan will begin on November 12, with the national team playing against teams from Iran, Russia, and Bahrain. All opponents will be represented by U23 Olympic teams.

All players will be under 23 years old. All participants in the upcoming games in Osh are preparing to participate in the 2026 AFC Asian Cup final tournament, which will be held in January in Saudi Arabia.