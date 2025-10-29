Customs Service uncovers illegal import and sale of mobile phones in Kyrgyzstan

The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan has uncovered cases of illegal import and sale of foreign-brand mobile phones that were brought into the country without proper customs clearance.

According to the agency, as part of a criminal investigation, the Customs Service’s Investigative Department conducted a series of operational measures and identified retail outlets and warehouses where unregistered gadgets were being sold.

Together with Manas Customs post, officers carried out controlled purchase operations and searches at 12 retail locations and one warehouse. A total of 243 mobile phones of various brands, including Apple and Samsung, were seized. The devices were not registered in information systems, confirming their illegal import.

Violations were detected in shopping centers TSUM, Chynar, Victory Business Center, and a warehouse located on Abdrakhmanov Street.

The materials have been sent to the Customs Service’s Investigative Department for further investigation and procedural action.

The agency emphasized that combating illegal imports and sales is an important part of efforts to ensure the country’s economic security and compliance with EAEU regulations.