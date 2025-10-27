2025 Elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to open 20 more polling stations abroad

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) decided to open 20 more polling stations abroad. The CEC’s press service reported.

It is noted that this is done to ensure the electoral rights of Kyrgyzstanis living abroad.

Twenty more polling stations will be opened:

14 in Russia (Balashikha, Vidnoye, Krasnogorsk, Lobnya, Ulan-Ude, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Blagoveshchensk, Samara, Tula, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Murmansk, Naberezhnye Chelny);

2 in Kazakhstan (Atyrau, Karaganda);

1 in the Republic of Korea (Daejeon);

1 in Italy (Naples);

1 in Saudi Arabia (Medina);

1 in Egypt (Cairo). The total number of polling stations abroad now stands at 91.

Previously, the CEC approved 71 polling stations for voting of citizens of Kyrgyzstan living abroad:

Russia — 22 (Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Irkutsk, Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaluga, Surgut, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Khabarovsk, Krasnodar, Yakutsk);

Turkey — 8 (Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya, Alanya, Izmir, Bursa, Kayseri, Eskisehir);

USA — 6 (Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco);

Republic of Korea — 3 (Seoul, Incheon, Suwon);

Kazakhstan, Italy, Germany, China, UAE — 2 each in major cities;

One polling station will also be opened in Saudi Arabia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, Belarus, Hungary, Belgium, France, Kuwait, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Switzerland, Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Iran, and Mongolia.

Early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the eighth convocation will be held on November 30.

Election campaigning will begin on November 10 and end one day before the vote, at 8 a.m. on November 29.

Election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.