Paul Kapur appointed US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs

S. Paul Kapur was sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs. The U.S. Department of State reported.

U.S. Department of State
Photo U.S. Department of State. Paul Kapur

The official swearing-in ceremony took place on the morning of October 23.

Previously, Paul Kapur was a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, served on the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, and taught at Claremont McKenna College.

Kapur is author of Jihad as Grand Strategy: Islamist Militancy, National Security, and the Pakistani State ; Dangerous Deterrent: Nuclear Weapons Proliferation and Conflict in South Asia ; co-author of India, Pakistan, and the Bomb: Debating Nuclear Stability in South Asia and co-editor of The Challenges of Nuclear Security: U.S. and Indian Perspectives.

His work has also appeared in leading academic journals, in popular news outlets, and in a wide variety of edited volumes. Kapur has directed an annual United States-India Track 1.5 strategic dialogue, as well as other U.S.-India engagements, for the Department of Defense.

Paul Kapur succeeds Donald Lu, who held this position from September 2021 to January 2025.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs oversees U.S. foreign policy and U.S. relations with the countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
