To minimize the burden on the social sector, powers over external labor migration will be transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, announced.

«It is essential that migrants remain in our country strictly in accordance with the terms of their employment contract and leave its territory immediately once their work is completed,» Medvedev emphasized.

Uncontrolled migration, he noted, benefits Russia’s adversaries and must be prevented. Migrants should leave the country once their employment obligations are fulfilled. The main priorities of migration policy, Medvedev stressed, are national security, protection of the labor market, and the sustainable development of the country.