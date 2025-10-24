Seismology Institute records 4th earthquake in Kyrgyzstan in 24 hours

Fourth earthquake in 24 hours occurred in Kyrgyzstan on October 23. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, tremors measuring 3 points on MSK-64 scale were recorded the previous day at 10:44 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 12 kilometers southeast of the village of Kara-Kyungei, 15 kilometers southeast of the village of Kara-Saz, and 25 kilometers southeast of the village of Kochkorka.

The earthquake’s intensity in the villages of Kara-Kyungei and Kara-Saz was approximately 2.5 points.

As a reminder, three earthquakes were also recorded in Kyrgyzstan on October 22-23.