Oil traders: Kyrgyzstan has fuel reserves, no threat of shortage

Kyrgyzstan has accumulated sufficient gasoline and diesel fuel reserves, which will help smooth out temporary supply disruptions and prevent shortages. Kanat Eshatov, President of the Association of Oil Traders, announced in an interview with Kabar news agency.

He noted that fewer petroleum products have been arriving in Kyrgyzstan in recent weeks, as several Russian refineries—the main suppliers—are undergoing scheduled and emergency maintenance.

«Because of this, oil traders’ reserves have decreased by about a month. However, there will be no shortage—the existing reserves allow to stabilize the situation and contain prices,» Kanat Eshatov emphasized.

He added that the Association of Oil Traders is working with the Cabinet of Ministers to attract additional fuel volumes and prevent possible shortage on the market.
