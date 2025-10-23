11:02
Employment Center sends another group of Kyrgyzstanis to work in Korea

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad sent another group of citizens of Kyrgyzstan to work in Korea.

According to the center, 20 Kyrgyzstanis have been employed under the Employment Permit System (EPS).

The new participants completed a five-day training course, which included instruction in the Korean language, work ethic, and cultural adaptation. The program is aimed at preparing migrants for successful integration into the workplace.

Currently, more than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis are working under the EPS program in South Korea, primarily in the manufacturing industry — in the food, chemical, paper, and plastics industries. The average salary is approximately $1,500, and accommodation and food are partially or fully covered by the employer.

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad has been cooperating with the Ministry of Labor of the Republic of Korea for 18 years. During this time, more than 5,000 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have been employed under the EPS program.
