President expresses condolences to families of killed in Osh fire and explosion

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the tragic accidents that occurred in recent days in the city of Osh and in the village of Novopokrovka in Issyk-Ata district.

«With deep sorrow, I received the news of the fire in Osh that claimed the lives of six of our compatriots — a mother and her five children — as well as the tragedy at a plant in Novopokrovka, where two workers died in an explosion of a cement tank. On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. I share your pain and grief. May the Almighty grant you patience and strength to endure these difficult losses, and may the souls of the departed find eternal peace.

Government agencies will take all necessary measures to provide assistance to the families of the victims and the injured,» the head of state said in his condolences.

President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations and relevant ministries to take comprehensive measures to prevent emergencies and fires.

«With the onset of cold weather, the risk of fires from using electricity and heating appliances in private homes and at industrial facilities increases. It is necessary to strengthen preventative and awareness rising efforts among the population regarding safety precautions and ensure citizen safety,» the head of state noted.
