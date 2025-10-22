Details of tragedy in Osh: Mother and 5 children killed in house fire

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kyrgyzstan released new details about the fire that occurred early in the morning on October 22 in the city of Osh.

According to the MES press center, the report about the fire in a residential house on Orozbekov Street was received at around 5.52 a.m. A fire crew from unit No. 29 was dispatched to the scene and arrived at 6.01 a.m. The fire was brought under control by 6.25 a.m., and firefighting efforts continued afterward.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire started at approximately 3.30 a.m. in the basement of the house and quickly spread to the roof of the building.

According to the Osh city duty officer of the MES, six people died— a 34-year-old woman and her five children, aged 2, 6, 9, 11, and 13. When firefighters arrived, the victims’ bodies were found in a condition that made their identification impossible.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.