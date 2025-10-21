18:24
USD 87.45
EUR 101.62
RUB 1.08
English

More than 90 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from dental caries

The Ministry of Health has analyzed the prevalence of dental caries among children in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister Kaarmanbek Baidavletov announced at a briefing.

According to him, dental caries occurs in 79-100 percent of cases among children aged from two to six, and in 94.8 percent of cases among children aged from seven to 18.

«This applies not only to current dental caries but also to treated cases with fillings. The study results are extremely alarming, given that untreated dental caries can lead to various serious complications. Moreover, the incidence rate is increasing every year,» the Deputy Minister said.

Gulmairam Ibraimova, Chief Dentistry Specialist at the Ministry of Health, drew attention to the population’s dietary habits.

«Unfortunately, children often suffer because their parents don’t pay attention to the quality of their diet. It is recommended to consume more solid foods (fruits and vegetables), as this will make the self-cleaning process of the teeth’s surface more effective. The prevalence of dental caries in the Kyrgyz Republic is a pressing issue and requires immediate attention. The primary focus should be on prevention,» she added.

According to Gulnara Cholokova, Associate Professor of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, many parents believe that baby teeth can be left untreated, but this is precisely what leads to complications.

Experts urge citizens to take preventive measures and visit dentists regularly.
link: https://24.kg/english/347972/
views: 164
Print
Related
First study of blood lead levels in children conducted in Kyrgyzstan
Support for regions: Pediatric surgeons perform surgeries in Manas city
Ilshat Foundation builds children's infectious disease ward at Bishkek hospital
Ophthalmologists from China to perform free surgeries in Osh city
Unique brain surgeries for children with severe disorders performed in KR
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment
Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
State funding for healthcare promised to be more than tripled in Kyrgyzstan
Third of schoolchildren in some classes in Bishkek already wear glasses
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold
21 October, Tuesday
18:18
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
18:11
SCNS detains customs inspectors of Bishkek FEZ
17:25
Arsenal of weapons confiscated from former police officer in Mailuu-Suu
17:09
Unpaid fines to block driver’s license and property registration
17:04
French wildlife photographers visit Besh-Aral Nature Reserve