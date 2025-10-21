More than 90 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from dental caries

The Ministry of Health has analyzed the prevalence of dental caries among children in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister Kaarmanbek Baidavletov announced at a briefing.

According to him, dental caries occurs in 79-100 percent of cases among children aged from two to six, and in 94.8 percent of cases among children aged from seven to 18.

«This applies not only to current dental caries but also to treated cases with fillings. The study results are extremely alarming, given that untreated dental caries can lead to various serious complications. Moreover, the incidence rate is increasing every year,» the Deputy Minister said.

Gulmairam Ibraimova, Chief Dentistry Specialist at the Ministry of Health, drew attention to the population’s dietary habits.

«Unfortunately, children often suffer because their parents don’t pay attention to the quality of their diet. It is recommended to consume more solid foods (fruits and vegetables), as this will make the self-cleaning process of the teeth’s surface more effective. The prevalence of dental caries in the Kyrgyz Republic is a pressing issue and requires immediate attention. The primary focus should be on prevention,» she added.

According to Gulnara Cholokova, Associate Professor of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, many parents believe that baby teeth can be left untreated, but this is precisely what leads to complications.

Experts urge citizens to take preventive measures and visit dentists regularly.