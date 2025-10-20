Ala-Too 1 and Ala-Too 2 residential areas to have no water on October 21

Drinking water supply will be suspended in Ala-Too 1 and Ala-Too 2 residential areas on October 21. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

The water outage will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will affect residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical institutions, as well as businesses and other social and domestic facilities.

The temporary water supply outage is due to repairs carried out on Ala-Too residential area’s water intakes and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and asks residents to stock up on drinking water.