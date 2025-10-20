12:41
17-year-old driver who caused fatal road accident in Bishkek arrested for month

By order of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, 17-year-old suspect A.A., 17, has been placed under arrest for one month. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to the investigation, the teenager, while driving a car, became involved in a high-profile traffic accident that resulted in the death of a person. The court ordered his placement in correctional labor colony No. 14 in the village of Voznesenovka, Chui region, pending the investigation.

Investigators are currently establishing all the circumstances of the road accident.

According to Kyrgyz law, anyone over 16 years old is subject to criminal liability for violating traffic laws resulting in the death of a person. Such a crime is punishable by Article 312 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic—up to 10 years in prison. The court may also impose additional penalties, such as deprivation of the driver’s license.

Furthermore, the actions of the minor’s parents will be legally assessed if it is determined that the accident occurred as a result of improper supervision or the transfer of the vehicle to a person without a driver’s license.
