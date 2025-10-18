Several grass and garbage fires reported in Chui region in one day

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations extinguished several dry grass and garbage fires on October 17 in Chui region, eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a fire broke out in dry grass at the 46th kilometer of Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart highway. One fire crew from unit No. 4 of the Issyk-Ata District Department was dispatched at 8 p.m. to extinguish the fire.

Later, an additional crew from unit No. 21 of the Tokmok City Department was deployed to assist.

Another fire broke out at a landfill in the village of Iskra, for which unit No. 24 from the Chui District Department was sent.

All fires were successfully extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

That same evening, dry grass also caught fire at the Gareev Botanical Garden on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek.