12:00
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Several grass and garbage fires reported in Chui region in one day

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations extinguished several dry grass and garbage fires on October 17 in Chui region, eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a fire broke out in dry grass at the 46th kilometer of Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart highway. One fire crew from unit No. 4 of the Issyk-Ata District Department was dispatched at 8 p.m. to extinguish the fire.

Later, an additional crew from unit No. 21 of the Tokmok City Department was deployed to assist.

Another fire broke out at a landfill in the village of Iskra, for which unit No. 24 from the Chui District Department was sent.

All fires were successfully extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

That same evening, dry grass also caught fire at the Gareev Botanical Garden on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/347660/
views: 54
Print
Related
Fire breaks out at Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek
Fire in Vostok-5 in Bishkek: Six injured hospitalized
Container house catches fire in Bishkek
Fire breaks out in multi-story residential building in Bishkek
Major fire breaks out on Alkan market in Bishkek
Berry warehouse burns down in Bishkek
107 fires registered in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek for a month
Area affected by fire in Orok reaches about 100 hectares
Large fire breaks out in Leninskoye village
Large fire in Jalal-Abad extinguished
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
18 October, Saturday
11:54
SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University
11:50
Several grass and garbage fires reported in Chui region in one day
11:20
Teenagers again throw stones at passenger train in Chui region
11:15
Fire breaks out at Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek
11:05
Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects