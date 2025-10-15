Temporary ban imposed on export of large-fraction coal by road transport

Starting October 15, Kyrgyzkomur OJSC has introduced restrictions on the export of large-fraction coal by road transport. According to the company, the authority to regulate coal exports was assigned to Kyrgyzkomur by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated June 21, 2025.

The measures are aimed at preventing coal shortages in the domestic market and curbing unjustified price increases during the 2025–2026 autumn-winter season.

The restrictions apply exclusively to the export and transportation of coal by road. Exports will resume once the market situation stabilizes and domestic demand decreases.

At the same time, no restrictions have been introduced on coal exports by railway transport or on the sale and export of small-fraction coal — these activities continue as usual.

Kyrgyzkomur OJSC expressed hope for understanding and continued cooperation from its partners and interested parties.